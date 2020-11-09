Florida coronavirus: Percent positive, positivity rates continue on upward trend as state reports 3,924 new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 3,924 coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the statewide case count to 847,821.

New cases reported:

Monday: 3,924

Sunday: 6,820

Saturday: 4,452

Friday: 5,245

Thursday: 6,257

Percent positive:

The health department received 52,427 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 10% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Sunday: 10.00%

Saturday: 7.67%

Friday: 9.82%

Thursday: 7.41%

Wednesday: 7.35%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.07% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 8.07%

Saturday: 6.23%

Friday: 8.28%

Thursday: 6.36%

Wednesday: 6.20%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,179 total

Florida reported 58 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 58

Sunday: 21

Saturday: 86

Friday: 53

Thursday: 39

Hospitalizations (50,591 since pandemic began):

Monday: 102

Sunday: 63

Saturday: 161

Friday: 188

Thursday: 188

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 51,055

Deaths: 847

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,849

Deaths: 831

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,478

Deaths: 351

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,186

Deaths: 337

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,863

Deaths: 250

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,227

Deaths: 638

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,056

Deaths: 180

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,982

Deaths: 124

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,614

Deaths: 142

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,658

Deaths: 17

