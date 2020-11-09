Florida coronavirus: Percent positive, positivity rates continue on upward trend as state reports 3,924 new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 3,924 coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the statewide case count to 847,821.
New cases reported:
- Monday: 3,924
- Sunday: 6,820
- Saturday: 4,452
- Friday: 5,245
- Thursday: 6,257
Percent positive:
The health department received 52,427 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 10% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Sunday: 10.00%
- Saturday: 7.67%
- Friday: 9.82%
- Thursday: 7.41%
- Wednesday: 7.35%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.07% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 8.07%
- Saturday: 6.23%
- Friday: 8.28%
- Thursday: 6.36%
- Wednesday: 6.20%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,179 total
Florida reported 58 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 58
- Sunday: 21
- Saturday: 86
- Friday: 53
- Thursday: 39
Hospitalizations (50,591 since pandemic began):
- Monday: 102
- Sunday: 63
- Saturday: 161
- Friday: 188
- Thursday: 188
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 51,055
Deaths: 847
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,849
Deaths: 831
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,478
Deaths: 351
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,186
Deaths: 337
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,863
Deaths: 250
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,227
Deaths: 638
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,056
Deaths: 180
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,982
Deaths: 124
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,614
Deaths: 142
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,658
Deaths: 17
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
