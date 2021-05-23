Florida coronavirus: Over 10M total people vaccinated across Sunshine State

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 2,069 new coronavirus cases in Sunday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,310,335.
On Saturday, over 42,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health. The total number of people vaccinated across the state has officially surpassed 10 million.
New cases reported (2,310,335 total since start of pandemic):
- Sunday: 2,069
- Saturday: 3,406
- Friday: 2,371
- Thursday: 2,893
- Wednesday: 2,811
Percent positive:
The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 61,949 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 5.37% were positive.
- Saturday: 5.37%
- Friday: 4.69%
- Thursday: 5.51%
- Wednesday: 4.86%
- Tuesday: 5.28%
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 3.91% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 3.91%
- Friday: 3.55%
- Thursday: 4.55%
- Wednesday: 3.92%
- Tuesday: 4.16%
New Florida resident deaths (36,474 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 11 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 36,474. The total of non-resident deaths is 733.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 11
- Saturday: 22
- Friday: 94
- Thursday: 76
- Wednesday: 44
New hospitalizations (94,123 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 43
- Saturday: 115
- Friday: 150
- Thursday: 217
- Wednesday: 210
COVID-19 vaccinations administered:
A total of 10,005,987 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 7,222,476 have received their full two-dose series, and 743,001 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,040,510 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.
- Sunday: 42,204
- Saturday: 47,622
- Friday: 102,424
- Thursday: 64,011
- Wednesday: 78,513
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 141,736
Deaths: 1,804
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 81,042
Deaths: 1,656
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,459
Deaths: 834
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 39,606
Deaths: 684
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 42,506
Deaths: 778
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 70,483
Deaths: 1,362
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,426
Deaths: 476
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,726
Deaths: 363
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,305
Deaths: 460
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,242
Deaths: 45
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.