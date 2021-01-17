Florida coronavirus: Over 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the state

Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 11,093 new COVID-19 cases Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, over one million vaccinations have been administered across the state. So far 915,897 people have received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 91,819 people have received their second dose.

New cases reported (1,571,279 total since start of pandemic):

  • Sunday: 11,093
  • Saturday: 12,119
  • Friday: 16,875
  • Thursday: 13,720
  • Wednesday: 13,990

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 143,327 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 12.24% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Saturday: 12.24%
  • Friday: 10.91%
  • Thursday: 12.63%
  • Wednesday: 10.78%
  • Tuesday: 12.46%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.10% on Saturday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Saturday: 9.10%
  • Friday: 8.55%
  • Thursday: 10.17%
  • Wednesday: 8.63%
  • Tuesday: 10.17%

New Florida resident fatalities (24,137 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 133 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 24,137. The total of non-resident deaths is 378.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Sunday: 133
  • Saturday: 205
  • Friday: 186
  • Thursday: 217
  • Wednesday: 169

New hospitalizations (67,997 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Sunday: 207
  • Saturday: 327
  • Friday: 427
  • Thursday: 402
  • Wednesday: 430

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,007,716 total people vaccinated):

  • Saturday: 70,086
  • Friday: 88,313
  • Thursday: 74,549
  • Wednesday: 67,290
  • Tuesday: 59,125

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 92,438
Deaths: 1,175

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 54,212
Deaths: 1,175

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,609
Deaths: 563

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,102
Deaths: 457

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,798
Deaths: 453

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 45,550
Deaths: 891

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,963
Deaths: 312

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,864
Deaths: 232

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,905
Deaths: 308

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,403
Deaths: 22

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

