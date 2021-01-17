Florida coronavirus: Over 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the state

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 11,093 new COVID-19 cases Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, over one million vaccinations have been administered across the state. So far 915,897 people have received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 91,819 people have received their second dose.

New cases reported (1,571,279 total since start of pandemic):

Sunday: 11,093

Saturday: 12,119

Friday: 16,875

Thursday: 13,720

Wednesday: 13,990

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 143,327 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Saturday. Of those tests, the state says 12.24% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Saturday: 12.24%

Friday: 10.91%

Thursday: 12.63%

Wednesday: 10.78%

Tuesday: 12.46%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.10% on Saturday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Saturday: 9.10%

Friday: 8.55%

Thursday: 10.17%

Wednesday: 8.63%

Tuesday: 10.17%

New Florida resident fatalities (24,137 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 133 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Sunday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 24,137. The total of non-resident deaths is 378.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Sunday: 133

Saturday: 205

Friday: 186

Thursday: 217

Wednesday: 169

New hospitalizations (67,997 cumulative since pandemic began):

Sunday: 207

Saturday: 327

Friday: 427

Thursday: 402

Wednesday: 430

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,007,716 total people vaccinated):

Saturday: 70,086

Friday: 88,313

Thursday: 74,549

Wednesday: 67,290

Tuesday: 59,125

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 92,438

Deaths: 1,175

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 54,212

Deaths: 1,175

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,609

Deaths: 563

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,102

Deaths: 457

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,798

Deaths: 453

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 45,550

Deaths: 891

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,963

Deaths: 312

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,864

Deaths: 232

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,905

Deaths: 308

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,403

Deaths: 22

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.