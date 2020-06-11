Florida coronavirus: More than 1.6K news cases, 47 deaths reported

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health reported over 1,600 more positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
New numbers released by state health officials Thursday morning show the state has a total of 69,069 cases, up 1,698 since Wednesday.
Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in eight of the last nine days.
The death toll increased to 2,848 Thursday, as 47 additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations across the state sit at 11,571.
Over two million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States and the country has seen over 112,900 deaths.
Worldwide, over 7.4 million cases have been reported. There have been over 417,000 global deaths.
Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,174
Deaths: 96
Hospitalizations: 521
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,862
Deaths: 101
Hospitalizations: 453
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 716
Deaths: 89
Hospitalizations: 179
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,253
Deaths: 114
Hospitalizations: 233
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 473
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 92
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,325
Deaths: 73
Hospitalizations: 363
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 130
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 29
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 160
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 44
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 132
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 164
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 23
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
