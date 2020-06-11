Florida coronavirus: More than 1.6K news cases, 47 deaths reported

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health reported over 1,600 more positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

New numbers released by state health officials Thursday morning show the state has a total of 69,069 cases, up 1,698 since Wednesday.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in eight of the last nine days.

The death toll increased to 2,848 Thursday, as 47 additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations across the state sit at 11,571.

Over two million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States and the country has seen over 112,900 deaths.

Worldwide, over 7.4 million cases have been reported. There have been over 417,000 global deaths.

Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,174
Deaths: 96
Hospitalizations: 521

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,862
Deaths: 101
Hospitalizations: 453

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 716
Deaths: 89
Hospitalizations: 179

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,253
Deaths: 114
Hospitalizations: 233

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 473
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 92

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,325
Deaths: 73
Hospitalizations: 363

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 130
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 29

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 160
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 44

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 132
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 164
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 23

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss