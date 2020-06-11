Florida coronavirus: More than 1.6K news cases, 47 deaths reported

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health reported over 1,600 more positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

New numbers released by state health officials Thursday morning show the state has a total of 69,069 cases, up 1,698 since Wednesday.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in eight of the last nine days.

The death toll increased to 2,848 Thursday, as 47 additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations across the state sit at 11,571.

Over two million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States and the country has seen over 112,900 deaths.

Worldwide, over 7.4 million cases have been reported. There have been over 417,000 global deaths.

Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,174

Deaths: 96

Hospitalizations: 521

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,862

Deaths: 101

Hospitalizations: 453

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 716

Deaths: 89

Hospitalizations: 179

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,253

Deaths: 114

Hospitalizations: 233

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 473

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 92

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,325

Deaths: 73

Hospitalizations: 363

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 130

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 29

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 160

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 44

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 132

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 164

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 23

