Florida coronavirus: Close to 2K new cases, 29 deaths reported

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health reported over 1,900 more positive cases of COVID-19 Friday.

New numbers released by state health officials Friday morning show the state has a total of 70,971 cases, up 1,902 since Thursday.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in nine of the last 10 days.

The death toll increased to 2,877 Friday, as 29 additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations across the state sit at 11,706.

Over two million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States and the country has seen over 113,800 deaths.

Worldwide, over 7.5 million cases have been reported. There have been over 422,000 global deaths.

Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,295

Deaths: 99

Hospitalizations: 527

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,941

Deaths: 102

Hospitalizations: 457

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 724

Deaths: 89

Hospitalizations: 180

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,309

Deaths: 114

Hospitalizations: 237

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 484

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 92

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,373

Deaths: 74

Hospitalizations: 367

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 132

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 29

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 169

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 44

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 135

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 177

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

