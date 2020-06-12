Florida coronavirus: Close to 2K new cases, 29 deaths reported

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health reported over 1,900 more positive cases of COVID-19 Friday.

New numbers released by state health officials Friday morning show the state has a total of 70,971 cases, up 1,902 since Thursday.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in nine of the last 10 days.

The death toll increased to 2,877 Friday, as 29 additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations across the state sit at 11,706.

Over two million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States and the country has seen over 113,800 deaths.

Worldwide, over 7.5 million cases have been reported. There have been over 422,000 global deaths.

Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,295
Deaths: 99
Hospitalizations: 527

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,941
Deaths: 102
Hospitalizations: 457

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 724
Deaths: 89
Hospitalizations: 180

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,309
Deaths: 114
Hospitalizations: 237

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 484
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 92

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,373
Deaths: 74
Hospitalizations: 367

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 132
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 29

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 169
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 44

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 135
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 177
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

