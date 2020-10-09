Florida coronavirus: As state COVID-19 case total nears 730K, percent positivity rate remains around 4%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 118 new coronavirus deaths and 2,908 new cases on Friday, according to the latest figures from the health department’s website.

There are now 728,921 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The resident death toll stands at 15,186 and the non-resident death toll stands at 186, totaling 15,372 deaths.

The number of hospitalizations rose by 192 on Friday. The state has counted a total of 45,675 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

New cases reported (728,921 total):

Friday: 2,908

Thursday: 3,306

Wednesday: 2,582

Tuesday: 2,251

Monday: 1,415

Percent positive: 5.13%

The health department says it received 75,582 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of all the test results received, 5.13% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Thursday: 5.13%

Wednesday: 5.54%

Tuesday: 5.33%

Monday: 6.82%

Sunday: 5.16%

Percent positivity: 4.13%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.13% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Thursday: 4.13%

Wednesday: 4.57%

Tuesday: 4.15%

Monday: 5.26%

Sunday: 3.93%

Florida Resident Fatalities (15,186):

The state reported 118 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Friday: 118

Thursday: 164

Wednesday: 137

Tuesday: 55

Monday: 41

Hospitalizations (45,675 since pandemic began):

Friday: 192

Thursday: 224

Wednesday: 255

Tuesday: 229

Monday: 66

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 43,808

Deaths: 691

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,910

Deaths: 780

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,999

Deaths: 300

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,564

Deaths: 280

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,929

Deaths: 552

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,720

Deaths: 216

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,311

Deaths: 146

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,313

Deaths: 97

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,914

Deaths: 115

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,439

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: