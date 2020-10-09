Florida coronavirus: As state COVID-19 case total nears 730K, percent positivity rate remains around 4%

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 118 new coronavirus deaths and 2,908 new cases on Friday, according to the latest figures from the health department’s website.
There are now 728,921 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The resident death toll stands at 15,186 and the non-resident death toll stands at 186, totaling 15,372 deaths.
The number of hospitalizations rose by 192 on Friday. The state has counted a total of 45,675 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
New cases reported (728,921 total):
- Friday: 2,908
- Thursday: 3,306
- Wednesday: 2,582
- Tuesday: 2,251
- Monday: 1,415
Percent positive: 5.13%
The health department says it received 75,582 test results from labs across the state on Thursday. Of all the test results received, 5.13% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Thursday: 5.13%
- Wednesday: 5.54%
- Tuesday: 5.33%
- Monday: 6.82%
- Sunday: 5.16%
Percent positivity: 4.13%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.13% on Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Thursday: 4.13%
- Wednesday: 4.57%
- Tuesday: 4.15%
- Monday: 5.26%
- Sunday: 3.93%
Florida Resident Fatalities (15,186):
The state reported 118 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Friday: 118
- Thursday: 164
- Wednesday: 137
- Tuesday: 55
- Monday: 41
Hospitalizations (45,675 since pandemic began):
- Friday: 192
- Thursday: 224
- Wednesday: 255
- Tuesday: 229
- Monday: 66
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 43,808
Deaths: 691
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,910
Deaths: 780
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,999
Deaths: 300
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,564
Deaths: 280
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,929
Deaths: 552
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,720
Deaths: 216
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,311
Deaths: 146
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,313
Deaths: 97
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,914
Deaths: 115
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,439
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
