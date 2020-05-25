TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 51,000 people have been infected with the the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
Florida recorded 879 new cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 51,746. More than 9,424 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,252— up 15 from Sunday.
As of Monday morning, the world has seen over 5.4 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 345,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.6 million cases and over 97,000 deaths.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,881
Deaths: 72
Hospitalizations: 388
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,138
Deaths: 75
Hospitalizations: 361
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 573
Deaths: 73
Hospitalizations: 161
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 981
Deaths: 91
Hospitalizations: 203
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 350
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 73
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 867
Deaths: 49
Hospitalizations: 256
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 108
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 113
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 35
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 119
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 32
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 83
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 10
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Report: NHL to move into ‘phase 2’ of plan to return to play
- Florida coronavirus: 879 new cases of COVID-19 reported in state
- 100th birthday celebrated with drive by parade
- Military burial honors put on hold due to pandemic
- Coronavirus in Florida: Past month in review