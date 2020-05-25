TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 51,000 people have been infected with the the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida recorded 879 new cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 51,746. More than 9,424 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,252— up 15 from Sunday.

As of Monday morning, the world has seen over 5.4 million cases of the novel coronavirus and 345,000 deaths. The United States has more than 1.6 million cases and over 97,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,881

Deaths: 72

Hospitalizations: 388

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,138

Deaths: 75

Hospitalizations: 361

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 573

Deaths: 73

Hospitalizations: 161

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 981

Deaths: 91

Hospitalizations: 203

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 350

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 73

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 867

Deaths: 49

Hospitalizations: 256

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 108

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 22

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 113

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 119

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 32

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 83

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 10

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: