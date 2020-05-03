Florida coronavirus: 615 additional cases of virus in latest update, 3 deaths in Hillsborough Co.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now over 36,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in Florida, and more than 1,300 people have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

The health department confirmed an additional 615 cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 36,078. There have been 6,035 people hospitalized with a death toll standing at 1,379 — up 15 from Saturday.

Of the 15 new deaths reported Saturday morning, three were in Hillsborough County.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,281

Deaths: 27

Hospitalizations: 196

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 766

Deaths: 41

Hospitalizations: 219

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 377

Deaths: 47

Hospitalizations: 123

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 619

Deaths: 59

Hospitalizations: 162

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 278

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 51

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 523

Deaths: 26

Hospitalizations: 160

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 95

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 20

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 85

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 29

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 99

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 26

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 32

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 6

There are now over 3.4 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 244,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.1 million known cases and over 66,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

