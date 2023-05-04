TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — ‘Livin’ la Vida Goata’ – Officers with the Palatka Police Department were stumped when they responded to a reported “fight in progress” Sunday night.

A quick look around was unsuccessful in locating any misbehavior, only two feuding goats which appeared to be “pretty hard-headed.”

“The suspects were pretty Maaaadd at one another,” officers recalled, “and the fight escalated into the yards of nearby residences,”

Once separated, the two billys were brought to the Putnam County Jail while officers tried to track down their owners.

“Y’all were pretty fast in letting the owner know where to find the goats,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “We’ve made contact. Thanks for everyone who quickly shared and got the word out!”