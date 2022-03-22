TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office fired one of its deputies following a misconduct probe.

WREC reports the sheriff’s office launched an internal affairs investigation last June into misconduct claims made against Deputy Sheriff Joshua Brack after responding to a “civil dispute” at his apartment.

His ex-girlfriend told deputies family members showed up at the home for a third time to retrieve his belongings after the couple split. Then she detailed a laundry list of sexual misconduct and criminal allegations against him.

Detectives were unable to substantiate any of the criminal allegations the woman made, but their probe found significant evidence that suggests Brack engaged in misconduct.

Brack’s ex said he sent her videos and photographs of crime scenes, including a picture of a dead person in the road.

The probe found that on May 1, 2021, Brack had filmed a deceased person who had been decapitated and sent the video to his ex, according to the report.

Investigators also discovered he sent three nude photographs from his personal email to his work email, with his uniform and radio in view, WREC reported.

Investigators installed a GPS tracker on his patrol vehicle and caught him driving it to multiple spots outside the county for non-work related purposes. In one instance, he was seen getting into his patrol vehicle with a woman and a young child outside a Walmart. The child was sitting on the woman’s lap unrestrained with no car seat in sight, the report said.

Another time, investigators say he failed to respond to an emergency call while he smoked a cigarette and had a personal conversation with a man.

After being presented with the evidence, Brack admitted to much of the misconduct, but said sending nude photos of himself was an accident.

He denied any criminal activity took place, and the probe found no criminal wrongdoing on Brack’s part.