Florida cop seen putting hand on fellow officer’s throat on body cam video

SUNRISE, Fla. (NBC News Channel/WTVJ) — A Florida police officer is under investigation after body cam video showed him putting his hand on another officer’s throat.

This happened when sunrise police were conducting an arrest last November.

Sergeant Christopher Pullease arrived at the scene and got into a verbal altercation with the suspect while officers were putting him in the back seat of a patrol car.

Officials said Pullease escalated the situation by holding his can of pepper spray, even though he didn’t use it.

That’s when a female officer, in an effort to de-escalate things, grabbed the sergeant from behind and pulled him away.

Body cam video shows Pullease momentarily placing his hand at the officer’s throat while pushing her backward.

Sunrise police Chief Anthony Rosa said in a statement Pullease has been relieved of supervisory responsibilities, and an internal affairs investigation is active and ongoing.

Rosa called the female officer’s actions “definitive and demonstrative of good leadership.”