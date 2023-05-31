TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Miami women were arrested Friday for allegedly battering their boyfriend for being unfaithful, NBC Miami reported.

According to the report, Miami-Dade police officer, Anna Perez, 34, and the pregnant woman, Mila Zuloaga, 35, allegedly got into a verbal dispute and hit their boyfriend whom they unknowingly shared at a Miller’s Ale House in Palmetto Bay around 12:43 a.m.

The report said Perez was in a relationship with the man, and Zuloaga lives with him and is seven months pregnant with his child.

Both women allegedly hit the man in the face and upper body multiple times. The battery left him with a bruised lower lip and redness on his face.

“I am disappointed by this officer’s actions. We are held to a higher standard of conduct on and off duty. Although this officer was off duty, her behavior was unacceptable and it goes against the core values of our department,” Director Alfredo Ramirez III with the Miami-Dade Police Department said. We will work closely with the State Attorney’s Office and ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.”

According to the report, the women were arrested on battery charges. Zuloaga was being held on a $1,500 bond. Bond information was not available for Perez.