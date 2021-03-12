Florida cop fired for allegedly stabbing man outside bar

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A Daytona Beach police officer is accused of stabbing someone during a confrontation in front of a bar while off-duty.

Shane P. Jackson is facing charges.

According to officials, witnesses saw Jackson and the victim having an altercation at Tayton O’Brians on Flagler Avenue. Both were asked to leave the restaurant.

Officials said a short time later, another confrontation happened between a group and Jackson in front of the Flagler Tavern.

Jackson is accused of grabbing the victim, struggling and then stabbing the victim in the stomach.

Officials say Jackson began to walk away but was detained by security at the Flagler Tavern and eventually placed under arrest.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he is stable.

Chief Jakari Young said he will not tolerate violent criminal actions after reviewing evidence and announced Jackson’s termination from the department.