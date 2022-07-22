TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police officer was arrested on several charges related to a November incident where he put his hand on a fellow officer’s throat.

According to a WTVJ report, the Sunrise Police Department confirmed that Sgt. Christopher Pullease was booked into the Broward County Jail on charges for battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on an officer, tampering with evidence and assault.

Pullease was previously the subject of an internal affairs investigation for a Nov. 19 incident where he got physical with another officer.

The department said that day, several officers were trying to detain Jean Similien, 25, as he resisted arrest.

When they finally got Similien into a patrol car, Pullease got into an argument with the suspect. Police Chief Anthony Rosa called the verbal altercation “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Body cam video showed Pullease yell at Similien that if the suspect disrespected his officers, he would “remove [his] f—— soul from his f—– body.”

However, things only escalated when a female officer intervened and tried to pull Pullease away from the suspect.

Other body cam video showed Pullease turn around and grab the female officer by the throat. He is then seeing telling her, “Don’t ever f—– touch me again” and “get the f— off me” before telling the other officers to stop their cameras from recording.

According to WTVJ, Pullease avoided answering reporters’ questions after he bonded out of jail Thursday.