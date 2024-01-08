HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A construction worker made a horrific discovery Monday morning after finding a baby in a dumpster, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Police in Hollywood, Florida, said the worker called 911 after finding the victim’s body inside a dumpster on Rodman Street.

WTVJ reported that first responders tried to perform emergency aid on the infant, but the child was already dead.

“When they got in the dumpster, there was a really bad odor in the dumpster and they opened a box, inside the box they found the baby, or the body,” said John Mitala, with In City Roofing, to WTVJ. “The gentleman who was working on the job site is a roofer. He’s not a doctor. He has no idea if the baby was stillborn or if the baby was a day old or two days old or anything like that.”

Authorities said they were investigating surveillance video of the dumpster to get answers on the baby’s death.

“If you live near this area, this is the 1700 block of Rodman Street in Hollywood, and you have a Ring camera, and you believe you have some sort of footage on your Ring camera or your doorbell camera, please don’t hesitate to call us,” Hollywood Police spokesperson Christian Lata said. “Also, a lot of people now have Teslas and those vehicles have 24-7 surveillance around the cars, and you live around the area and you have one of those vehicles that are constantly recording, take a second, look at your vehicle and see if you have anything that would be useful to us.”