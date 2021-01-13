Florida considers using Disney World as vaccine site

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH)—With Disneyland in California being used as a COVID-19 vaccination distribution site, officials in Florida are considering using Walt Disney World in a similar fashion.

The space of Disney World is appealing, and the company also has refrigerators that could be used to store the vaccine.

“It seems like Walt Disney World has the technology to store vaccines and that is a really important dynamic, but also geographically Orange County sits between Polk and Osceola Counties and these are all counties of great need,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando.

Disney World confirmed that it has been in talks with state officials and said they are prepared to support vaccination efforts any way they can. The company said it’s focused on being a good community partner, but didn’t say whether it will become a vaccination site.

“At the end of the day it is smart for us to look at these types of institutions that might already have some of the vaccination structure in place, and Director Moskowitz mentioned some college campuses have this capacity, there are other companies that do,” Eskamani said.

The biggest difference between a potential vaccine site in Florida and the one at Disneyland in California has to do with current operations. Disneyland is still closed, while Disney World is open and operating at a limited capacity.

“There are 4.3 million people over the age of 65 in Florida. We need all hands on deck if we are going to get these seniors populated and move on to the next population,” Eskamani said.

