PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A Florida conservation center is welcoming two new cheetah cubs!

Officials at the Panther Ridge Conservation Center in Palm Beach County say the adorable pair came from a facility that breeds cheetahs in captivity.

The conservation center says the cheetahs are ambassadors for their species and the two may be used for breeding too.

Experts say cheetahs are the fastest land animals on the earth.