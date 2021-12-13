Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz introduces national ‘Stand Your Ground’ law

FILE – In this April 14, 2021 file photo, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., questions witness during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Former local tax collector Joel Greenberg has been charged with trafficking a minor, stalking a political opponent, producing fake IDs, identity theft, embezzlement and bribery. But it’s his friendship with Gaetz that is attracting the most attention now as federal investigators have launched a sex trafficking probe into the Republican congressman from the Florida Panhandle.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(WKRG) — Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is proposing a bill to Congress to establish a national “Stand Your Ground” law.

Florida’s Stand Your Ground statute justifies a person using deadly force against someone when a person feels it is necessary to defend themselves or others against imminent death or great bodily harm. You can read the full text of the statute here.

Gaetz along with Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Greg Steube (R-FL), and Randy Weber (R-TX), introduced the National “Stand Your Ground Act” of 2021.

The bill will codify Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law at the federal level, abolishing the ‘duty of retreat’ when attacked. The term “duty to retreat” means that if a person is under attack, he or she should first seek retreat as the preferred alternative to using force in self-defense.

“Like Kyle Rittenhouse, every American has the right to defend their life from an attacker. If someone tries to kill you, you should have the right to return fire and preserve your life. Let’s reaffirm in law what exists in our Constitution and in the hearts of our fellow Americans. Abolish the legal duty of retreat everywhere,” Gaetz said in a press release Monday, Dec. 13.

Read the full text of the bill here.