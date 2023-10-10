PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida is home to another world record! Last week, charcuterie brand Boarderie created a massive 769-pound charcuterie board in Palm Beach, setting a Guinness World Record.

The company, which has been seen on Shark Tank, said its record-breaking charcuterie board measured 20 feet by 14 feet and was a giant replica of its best-selling Arte board – just 169 times its usual size.

Not only did the charcuterie board break a record, but it “significantly surpassed” the previous record, which included about 440 pounds of food, including an array of premium artisan cheeses, cured meats, flatbread crackers, nuts and dried fruits, gourmet chocolates, and globally sourced selection of olives and spreads sourced.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR BOARDERIE – Boarderie, the premium direct-to-consumer cheese and charcuterie brand, set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Title for the Largest Charcuterie Board on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (James McEntee/AP Images for Boarderie)

The tasty board and event to unveil the impressive feat was sponsored by Columbus Craft Meats, Yupik, Celebrity Goat, Divina, The Palm Beaches, The Vineyard House, Rustic Bakery, Dufeck Wood Products, and Atlas Event Rental.

Immediately following the event, the board’s contents were donated to The Lord’s Place, a local nonprofit organization that aims to end homelessness.

“Boarderie creates experiences every day that bring people together around celebrations and social occasions that start conversations and that’s what we achieved here today on a very large scale,” Boarderie’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO Aaron Menitoff said in a statement.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR BOARDERIE – Boarderie Co-Founders, Rachel Solomon and Aaron Menitoff, pose with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® adjudicator and certificate for the title of Largest Charcuterie Board on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 in Palm Beach, Fla. (James McEntee/AP Images for Boarderie)

Founded by Aaron and Julie Menitoff and their partners in 2021, Boarderie became a successful Shark Tank brand and with a boost from Oprah, who listed their charcuterie board on her 2022 ‘Favorite Things’ pick, expanded from online distribution through retailers like Williams Sonoma and Goldbelly to starting their own direct-to-consumer business in 2022.