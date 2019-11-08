Florida company creates disposable, environmentally-friendly straws

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – It’s become a hot topic, and for some a tough choice: Plastic straws or paper straws?
A Volusia County company said it’s working to make the choice easier using materials that function like plastic but are still friendly to the environment.
Matt Lupoli spoke with Blue Green USA about the bio-degradable straws being developed.
See the full story in the video player above.
