TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida commuters saved millions of dollars in tolls state-wide since January, according to a monthly report from the Florida Department of Transportation.

On Monday, state officials announced through the month of February alone, Florida’s commuters saved nearly $35 million in tolls. That total brought the total savings for the first two months of the program to more than $70 million.

FDOT said the savings were passed directly on to nearly 1.1 million commuters and their families. The year-long toll relief program automatically gives customers with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50% credit to their account.

“Millions of Florida commuters continue to feel the immediate impacts of the Toll Relief Savings Program that Governor DeSantis signed into law last December,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “With more than $70 million in savings in just two months, it’s evident that the program is already a success in helping Florida families with real relief. FDOT is proud to be part of the solution.”

Officials say the Toll Relief Program, which runs through Dec. 31, 2023, is expected to provide at least 1.2 million drivers with average savings of nearly $480 over the course of the year.

A map of included toll facilities in the Toll Relief Program can be found here.