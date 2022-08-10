TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Florida college students had the thrill of a lifetime when they wrangled a nearly 18-foot-long Burmese python in a remote part of Collier County, according to reports.

NBC affiliate WESH reported the group was driving through Big Cypress National Preserve when they spotted the massive snake.

“When we spotted it, we all jumped out of the car screaming,” said Joshua Laquis, a thrill seeker who documents his adventures on Instagram.

Laquis told News Channel 8 he’s originally from Trinidad and Tobago, a southern Caribbean island known for its wide variety of wildlife.

“So I grew up searching for wildlife with friends there,” Laquis said. “After I came to Florida for college, I heard that they had lots of Burmese pythons here, a species that I had always been interested in so I thought that it’d be an exciting adventure to try to find one.”

That’s what led Laquis to connect with fellow amateur snake hunters Jake Waleri and Stephen Gauta through social media.

Laquis said on the night of the big capture, the group decided to head into the Everglades where another hunter had tried but failed to catch a large python.

“For the entire night, all we talked about is what are the odds that we see the snake that the guy saw in the same spot,” Laquis told WESH. “We didn’t think it was possible because the Everglades is a massive place.”

As they would later find out, the odds were in their favor.

As the group pressed on, the massive snake they had talked about all night appeared right in front of them.

“It was just perfectly spread out in the middle of the road,” Gauta told the news outlet. “It was just crossing from one side of the road to the other.”

Pictures shared with News Channel 8 showed the impressive python as it stretched across the road.

(Credit: Joshua Laquis, Instagram: @joshua.laquis)

(Credit: Joshua Laquis, Instagram: @joshua.laquis)

(Credit: Joshua Laquis, Instagram: @joshua.laquis)

(Credit: Joshua Laquis, Instagram: @joshua.laquis)

(Credit: Joshua Laquis, Instagram: @joshua.laquis)



(Credit: Joshua Laquis, Instagram: @joshua.laquis)

Steve jumped on the head of the snake while Jake grabbed the tail. Laquis went for the middle of the body.

The massive snake measured an impressive 17 feet, 10 inches long. Its weight — a whopping 110 pounds.

While it’s not the biggest Burmese python caught in the Everglades, WESH said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is checking if it’s the biggest python caught by amateurs.