TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All five occupants aboard a small plane that splashed down several miles off the coast of the Bahamas were rescued, thanks to the help of U.S. Coast Guard Airstation Miami.

U.S. search and rescue crews were dispatched to coordinates about 10 NM north of Andros Island in The Islands of The Bahamas.

A Coast Guard HC-144 fixed-wing surveillance aircraft was first to arrive, spotting all five people taking refuge on the wings of the downed aircraft.

(USCG Airstation Miami)

Shortly after, three Royal Bahamas Defence Force rescue vessels and a Good Samaritan vessel arrived, picked up the passengers, and brought them safely back to shore.

“Thankfully no one was injured!” the Coast Guard said in a social media post. “Bravo Zulu (well done) to all who responded!!!”