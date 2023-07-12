APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida city is searching for a new mayor, and for the first time in the city’s history, it won’t be a person.

The city of Apopka is looking for its first “Honorary Dog Mayor of Apopka.”

FOX 35 Orlando reported that the Apopka City Council is behind the campaign sponsored by Kasheta Farms.

The city has narrowed mayoral candidates down to five, all residents of Apopka.

The candidates include Kobe, an 8-year-old Siberian Husky-Alaskan Malamute who works as a supermodel in his household; Murphy, a 3-year-old Basset-Dachshund working as the “CEO of Snacks;” Asher, a 10-year-old Border Collie and Cadaver Search & Rescue dog for the Apopka Police Department; Lola Bear, a 1-year-old Sable German Shepherd working as a “Philanthropist and Shop Keeper;” and Jarvis, a 9-year-old Australian Shepherd working as a “Real Estate Assistant.”

The winning candidate will fulfill their mayoral duties for one year. Runner-ups will receive commissioner seat titles and also have a list of duties to perform during their one-year term.

Throughout the month of July, the candidates will make special appearances at community events, gain sponsorships, and advocate for their chosen pet rescue facility, Kasheta Farms said.

On Aug. 5, the votes will be tallied and a winner will be announced during an “inauguration party.”