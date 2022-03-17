NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida attracts many people, particularly a younger crowd, during spring break.

One Florida city decided it was time to send the kids home early. WESH 2 News reported New Smyrna Beach approved a curfew for children under the age of 18 in certain parts of the city for the next 60 days.

There’s also a curfew for groups larger than 30 people.

According to WESH, the concern started with the large crowds forming at the beach when parents were dropping off their kids at the beach, leaving them to roam the city unattended.

New Smyrna Beach commissioners are worried police would not be able to handle the large number of kids, according to WESH.

The curfew lasts from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday. It extends an hour to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The penalties range from a written warning, all the way up to a $100 fine.

The curfew is not intended to be permanent according to WESH, and the city is working with schools to find other strategies, like staggering spring breaks.