TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Spooky season is almost here and “haunted” cities across America are preparing thrilling parties and events for Halloween.

To celebrate the holiday, The Weather Channel recently released a list of five of the best cities to visit during Halloween and a Florida city made the cut.

The report ranked Orlando at No. 4, highlighting the city’s theme parks.

“Orlando’s theme parks don’t play it shy when it comes to Halloween. From Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom to Universal Studios, the parks will be dripping with cutesy and horrifying Halloween decorations,” the Weather Channel said.

Salem, Massachusetts; Sleepy Hollow, New York; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Savannah, Georgia also made the list.

The Weather Channel said many of these cities have Halloween-themed events happening throughout October and into November.

“You’ll have plenty of time to plan a spooky-themed vacation that will get you in the Halloween spirit,” the report said.