TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida city was ranked among the 10 best barbecue cities in the United States.

Real Estate Witch said it analyzed a variety of metrics from Yelp, Google, U.S. Census data, food truck data from Roaming Hunger, and other sources to come up with the rankings.

Texas was named the best state for barbecue, with three Lone Star cities ranking in the top 10. Austin placed first, San Antonio ranked third and Houston came in seventh.

Real Estate Witch gave Jacksonville the No. 9 spot on the list.

“One reason Jacksonville shines is its bounty of BBQ restaurants. Jacksonville has 3.4 BBQ restaurants per 100,000 people — 48% more than the average city on our list (2.3 per 100,000),” Real Estate Witch said.

The report said Jacksonville surpassed Tampa (No. 15), Orlando (No. 17) and Miami (No. 47) in the ranking.

Real Estate Witch said two notable restaurants in Jacksonville are Gators BBQ and The Bearded Pig.

The top 10 barbecue cities were: