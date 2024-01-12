TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When you think of the most popular places to visit in Florida, Miami and Orlando may come to mind for beaches and theme parks. However, the New York Times highlighted Flamingo as one of its top travel destinations in 2024.

Flamingo was the only Florida city named in the New York Times’ “52 Places to go in 2024,” taking the final spot on the list.

The publication said travelers can rediscover a beloved lodge in the heart of the Everglades in Flaming. The city is located on Florida’s southernmost tip and less than two hours by car from Miami.

“The vast beauty of the Florida Everglades is perhaps best appreciated at night, when the national park is all constellations and creatures. But for those who don’t care to brave the elements (or the mosquitoes) while camping outside or in an R.V., it has been impossible to stay anywhere with air-conditioning since two hurricanes destroyed the park’s only hotel in 2005.

That changed in November with the reopening of the Flamingo Lodge, now elevated and made out of sturdy shipping containers. A renovated visitor center and restaurant have been built to better withstand sea level rise caused by climate change,” the New York Times said. “The return of the beloved facilities, along with glamping “eco-tents,” has given birders, stargazers and anglers a reason to reconnect with the outpost of Flamingo.”

If you’re lucky, the report said you may even be able to spot flamingos in Florida Bay.

