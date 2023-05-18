MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) – While in Florida, it’s not uncommon to see road signs that warn of a sharp curve ahead or to beware of an alligator crossing, but one Florida city took things a step further by installing a sign that warns drivers of “zombies.”

Yes, you read that correctly. On Tuesday, the city of Mulberry, Florida, shared in a Facebook post that a new sign was recently put up warning drivers to be aware of “smartphone zombies,” or people who cross the road without looking up from their cellphones.

Credit: City of Mulberry

Credit: City of Mulberry

Credit: City of Mulberry

Credit: City of Mulberry

“Be sure to look for new signs going up around the city,” the Facebook post read. “Also, be sure to watch out for smartphone zombies! #moretomulberry”

After the photos were posted, residents were quick to comment and share their appreciation for the humorous sign.

“Now that’s a good sign to put up,” one Facebook user wrote.

Another added, “Appreciate mulberry humor!!”