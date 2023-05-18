MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) – While in Florida, it’s not uncommon to see road signs that warn of a sharp curve ahead or to beware of an alligator crossing, but one Florida city took things a step further by installing a sign that warns drivers of “zombies.”
Yes, you read that correctly. On Tuesday, the city of Mulberry, Florida, shared in a Facebook post that a new sign was recently put up warning drivers to be aware of “smartphone zombies,” or people who cross the road without looking up from their cellphones.
“Be sure to look for new signs going up around the city,” the Facebook post read. “Also, be sure to watch out for smartphone zombies! #moretomulberry”
After the photos were posted, residents were quick to comment and share their appreciation for the humorous sign.
“Now that’s a good sign to put up,” one Facebook user wrote.
Another added, “Appreciate mulberry humor!!”