TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A reported “citizen’s arrest” turned out exactly the opposite, according to a Facebook post by the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to the call on Tuesday where the caller had a “suspect” held at gunpoint.

When officers arrived, they learned the “suspect” was not a suspect at all — but rather a citizen just walking down the sidewalk when he was confronted by an armed man and accused of committing a crime.

Officers noted the caller was acting erratically and “seemed to be having some type of mental episode.”

The caller was placed under arrest and his vehicle was searched.

Officers said they uncovered a list of items, including the following:

• Ruger LCP 9mm Pistol w/ 13 rounds,

• Taurus Protector 357 Revolver w/ 5 rounds,

• CZ P10 9mm Pistol w/ 15 rounds,

• Smith and Wesson M+P 45 cal Pistol w/ 7 rounds,

• Springfield Hellcat 9mm Pistol w/ 13 rounds,

• Remington 12 gauge pump action shotgun w/ 4 shotgun shells,

• 11.9 grams of marijuana,

• Marijuana paraphernalia, and

• Clown Mask

“In our line of work, what you see is not always what you get,” the police department wrote in the post. “We believe these officers stopped something terrible from happening.”