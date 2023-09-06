TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Circle K announced that stations across Florida will be offering a 30-cent discount for one day only this week.

Customers who stop by participating Circle K stations will get the discount as long as they visit between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers can save 50 percent on food and beverages.

During the event, participating locations will also hand out fuel discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel. The cars are valid from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 and can be used daily.

Customers can always save 10 cents if they sign up and pay with Circle K East Pay Debit.

Circle K Day was originally planned for Aug. 31., but the company decided to postpone the deal for stations in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas due to Hurricane Idalia.

To see a list of participating stations, visit Circle K’s website.