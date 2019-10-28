Florida child migrant detention facility shuts down

FILE – In this July 7, 2015 file photo, immigrants from El Salvador and Guatemala who entered the country illegally board a bus after they were released from a family detention center in San Antonio. A group of immigrant rights lawyers in a filing Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, say that detention of women and children caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally is lengthy and unsafe, challenging the government’s claims that immigrant families are held only briefly and that their detention doesn’t violate a longstanding ban. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

MIAMI (AP) — The Trump administration is shutting down one of the largest U.S. facilities for child migrants that had come under intense criticism from advocates and lawmakers.

The Homestead, Florida facility emptied out in August but had remained operational in case there was no room at shelters for teen migrants that had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that it has now reduced bed capacity from 1,200 to zero. About 2,000 workers were being let go.

Democratic candidates visited the Miami-area facility during campaign stops, attacking the administration for holding children in a cramped detention center run by a company tied to former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Comprehensive Health Services Inc. was awarded a no-bid contract for $341 million earlier this year.

LATEST STORIES: