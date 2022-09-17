JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida child was killed in an accident while playing in dirt Friday, according to deputies.

NBC affiliate WTLV reported that Jacksonville police got a call at around 7:55 p.m. for medical assistance after the accident, leading them to find an unresponsive 11-year-old boy on Monette Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the 11-year-old was playing in a pile of dirt in front of a home when the incident happened.

While the child was digging a tunnel into the dirt pile, it collapsed on the child, trapping him. WTLV reported that several neighbors tried to save the child from the pile before first responders arrived.

The sheriff’s office said there were no signs of foul play.