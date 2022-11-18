JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) — An 11-year-old in Florida had to fight off a would-be kidnapper Thursday afternoon while on the way home from school, according to police.

The Jupiter Police Department said at around 2:30 p.m., the girl was walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School when an unknown man tried to grab her.

However, the girl managed to fight the man off and run away.

Police said the man also ran off. He is described as possibly being a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s and standing around 5 feet 4 inches or 5 feet 6 inches tall.

He was wearing a “long-sleeve gray shirt, baseball-style black hat, black COVID-style mask, and blue jeans” at the time of the incident.

Jupiter police had increased presence around the school Friday as they searched for the man.

If you know anything related to the case, call 561-741-2391.