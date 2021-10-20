Florida chief fired for not forcing firefighter vaccinations

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A fire chief in Florida has been fired for insubordination. Orange County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Davis wouldn’t discipline employees who refused to follow Orange County’s mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Orange County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Lisa McDonald says Davis was fired Tuesday for failing to follow a direct order.

A union member says Davis didn’t discipline the firefighters because some had already been vaccinated, and others had applied for religious exemptions.

Almost four dozen Orange County Fire Rescue employees who don’t want to be vaccinated have sued the county, calling the mandate “unlawful, unconstitutional and highly invasive.”