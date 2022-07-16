TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida cheer coach was arrested after police said he allegedly exposed himself to team members over Facetime.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Erick Kristianson coached at Champion Elite Legacy until he called the business owner and told her about his Facetime sessions. He was fired and banned from the premises immediately, the owner said.

A Daytona Beach police report obtained by WESH stated that there were three girls under the wage of 16 that told authorities that the coach contacted them through FaceTime earlier in July.

Detectives said the girls recorded Kristianson due to his previous behavior and showed police the recording. Police said the recording showed the camera facing Kristianson as he touched himself and winked at the minors.

Following their investigation, police put out a warrant for Kristianson’s arrest, and he was eventually taken into custody in Strong City, Kansas.

The owner of Champion Elite Legacy told WESH Kristianson had multiple references and a background check before she hired him. There was allegedly one other incident that was investigated and cleared by another organization, according to the WESH report.

Authorities are still investigating Kristianson, who now faces three charges of felony lewd and lascivious conduct.