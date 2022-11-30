SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A guest is suing a Florida caterer who allegedly served marijuana-laced food at a wedding earlier this year, according to WESH.

In April, deputies were called to The Springs Clubhouse in Longwood after several wedding guests complained of stomach pains and vomiting.

One person requested an ambulance because he was “feeling weird,” according to a WESH report. Several other guests reported that they felt sick and “high/stoned.” A guest reportedly told Seminole County deputies that he felt like he “had drugs inside him” after consuming food and wine.

A deputy asked the bride, Danya Glenny, if she consented to or requested the food contain marijuana. She reportedly stared blankly at the deputy before saying “no,” WOFL reported in April.

Investigators took samples of chocolate-covered strawberries, pudding ‘shot’ desserts and lasagna for testing purposes.

Glenny and catering manager Joycelyn Bryant were both charged with tampering, culpable negligence, and delivery of marijuana after they allegedly laced food at a wedding venue with marijuana.

According to WESH, Bryant of Joycelyn’s Southern Kitchen is named in the new lawsuit for the injuries and damages the food allegedly caused.