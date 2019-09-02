Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Florida cat burglar turns out to actually be a cat

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Collier County Sheriff’s Office

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies have a cat burglar in custody. Literally, a cat.

The Naples Daily News reports Collier County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call Saturday about a suspected burglary in progress.

A homeowner heard knocking on a sliding door along with meowing. The caller thought the cat sounds were a ruse to try to him or her to open the door.

When deputies arrived, they found the culprit was a small cat named Bones. The posted a photo on Facebook of the cat in back of a patrol car poking its head through a barred window.

The department said Bones was taking to a county animal shelter for “fur-ther questioning.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss