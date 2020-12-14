Florida casts 29 Electoral College votes for Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s 29 Electoral College voters were cast for President Donald Trump during a ceremony in the Senate chamber.
Secretary of State Laurel Lee conducted the vote Monday after three electors were named to replace three who couldn’t attend the ceremony. That included Senate President Wilton Simpson who announced hours before the vote that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump won Florida with 51.2% of the vote in last month’s election. He also carried Florida in 2016.
The names of Florida’s electors are submitted to the governor by each political party. Electors take an oath to support the candidate that wins the state’s popular vote.
