TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash after crossing three Florida counties, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at about 11: 20 a.m., troopers got a request for help for a pursuit out of St. Johns County.

According to authorities, the carjacking happened in Duval County, but the suspect fled into St. Johns County on I-95 before crossing into Flagler County.

As troopers began to pursue the vehicle, the suspect crashed into the back of a semi-truck. An FHP report said he died at the scene of the crash.

After the crash, the southbound lanes of I-95 south of SR-100 were closed due to the crash, causing a massive traffic jam on the interstate.