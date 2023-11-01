HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida caretaker has been charged in connection with the death of an 80-year-old man, according to a report.

WTVJ reported Joan Ramos was a caretaker of the victim for the last four years.

Ramos allegedly went to check on the victim when he got combative. Ramos allegedly put the man in a bear hug from behind with “excessive force,” according to WTVJ.

Ramos fell on top of the 80-year-old man and the man’s head cracked against the ground, according to WTVJ. Ramos reportedly waited eight hours to call 911.

Ramos was taken to jail and given a $15,000 bond, according to WTVJ.