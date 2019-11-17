Breaking News
REPORT: Flights stopped at Venice Airport for fully engulfed airplane
Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Florida car crash kills Georgia parents, injures their kids

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a driver traveling in the opposite direction crashed head-on with an SUV killing a Georgia couple and leaving their young children injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a Sunday statement that the driver who was traveling on the wrong lane of a road north of Gainesville also died in the crash. The driver hasn’t been identified because the car was damaged by fire.

Troopers said 30-year-old Christopher Hesling and 31-year-old Brittany Trowell Hesling of St. Marys, Georgia, were killed. Their 4-year-old boy was critically injured in the late Saturday collision, while their 6-month-old girl suffered minor injuries.

The two children appeared to have been traveling in child safety seats.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss