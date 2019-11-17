Florida car crash kills Georgia parents, injures their kids

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a driver traveling in the opposite direction crashed head-on with an SUV killing a Georgia couple and leaving their young children injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a Sunday statement that the driver who was traveling on the wrong lane of a road north of Gainesville also died in the crash. The driver hasn’t been identified because the car was damaged by fire.

Troopers said 30-year-old Christopher Hesling and 31-year-old Brittany Trowell Hesling of St. Marys, Georgia, were killed. Their 4-year-old boy was critically injured in the late Saturday collision, while their 6-month-old girl suffered minor injuries.

The two children appeared to have been traveling in child safety seats.

