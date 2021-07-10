Florida bus driver accused of giving his book about child rape to student

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — On Thursday, Jimmy Tate was arrested and charged with distributing obscene material to a minor.

The bus driver for Brevard Public Schools is accused of writing a book about a man raping a young girl and then giving his book to a freshman at Viera High School who rode his bus, according to the sheriff’s office.

The arrest affidavit said the girl read part of the book and then told her mother who reported it to the school. The school district said Tate has been one of their drivers for the past two years.

“There’s been no disciplinary issues in his file, but as of right now he is on leave as we start our own internal investigation as he deals with his legal issues,” said school spokesman Russell Bruhn.

According to the court document, Tate’s book was for sale on Amazon and adds that it is fiction as Tate made the story up.

Bruhn said the school district does not surveil employees’ social media accounts, but they do look into tips from concerned individuals, which is why they are so thankful the family came forward.

“It’s extremely troubling, and the heartbreaking part of it is we have dozens and dozens of bus drivers who treat their students, driving them to school, driving them home, like family with care. And this is what we’ve got to do with because of this arrest,” Bruhn said. “These people are dedicated.”

Tate was supposed to make his first appearance in court on Friday, but he bonded out ahead of time by posting $5,000 bail.