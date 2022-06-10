TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida brothers were arrested Wednesday after authorities said they stole nearly two-dozen firearms and ammunition from a gunshop in Cape Coral.

The brothers, 11 and 14 years old, were taken into custody after authorities said they were spotted running away “armed with multiple handguns, ammunition, magazines and long guns,” from the gunshop less than one mile from their home, NBC News reported.

The boys then dropped the guns and fled in different directions, according to a WESH 2 News report. Both juveniles were captured and arrested.

In a press conference, authorities said the juveniles attempted to kill the power to the store before they stole the firearms, but the store’s owner received an intruder alert and was able to watch live security camera video of the robbery.

The boys were charged with 22 counts of grand theft of a firearm, one count of armed burglary, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of resisting without violence.

The 14-year-old was also charged for violating his probation from a separate offense.