First responders at the Royal Park Bridge after a woman fell to her death (WPTV photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida bridgetender who pleaded guilty to manslaughter was sentenced nearly a year after a cyclist fell to her death while crossing a drawbridge from West Palm Beach to Palm Beach.

According to WPLG, 43-year-old Artissua Paulk was operating the drawbridge on Feb. 6, 2022, when she raised the spans before making sure they were clear.

At the same time, 79-year-old Carol Wright was crossing with her bicycle when the bridge gates came down the deck was raised.

Authorities said Wright was about 10 feet from the end of the bridge when she slid through a gap. She tried to cling on as a bystander tried to save her but she lost her grip and fell 50 feet to her death.

Paulk originally told police she checked the bridge, but surveillance video showed she did not.

Authorities said Paulk also texted her supervisor immediately after the incident and was told to say “[she] walked outside on balcony 3 [different] times to make sure no one was past.”

The supervisor also texted Paulk to “delete this msg,” according to police.

Paulk was sentenced to eight years of probation and 200 hours of community service but her probation could be reduced to five years if she completes all conditions imposed.

A private contractor who operates the government-owned span paid Wright’s family $8 million to settle a lawsuit, the WPLG report added.