Florida bridge at ‘risk of an imminent collapse’ after cracking

Florida

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

STUART, Fla. (WPTV/CNN) – The Coast Guard is warning Florida boaters of a bridge in imminent danger of collapse.

Officials said a large crack developed in the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart Wednesday morning.

The Old Dixie Highway, which runs under the bridge, was closed.

The Florida Department of Transportation discovered the problem while doing some routine maintenence.

“What we do know is some concrete fell from underneath the Roosevelt Bridge and there were concerns about the bridge and its safety at that time. So, um, we immediately, out of caution, closed down southbound lanes to ensure that it is safe for everybody,” said police spokesman Brian Bossio.

Extensive repairs are expected after structural engineers take a closer look at the bridge.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss