Florida bridge at ‘risk of an imminent collapse’ after cracking

STUART, Fla. (WPTV/CNN) – The Coast Guard is warning Florida boaters of a bridge in imminent danger of collapse.

Officials said a large crack developed in the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart Wednesday morning.

The Old Dixie Highway, which runs under the bridge, was closed.

The Florida Department of Transportation discovered the problem while doing some routine maintenence.

“What we do know is some concrete fell from underneath the Roosevelt Bridge and there were concerns about the bridge and its safety at that time. So, um, we immediately, out of caution, closed down southbound lanes to ensure that it is safe for everybody,” said police spokesman Brian Bossio.

Extensive repairs are expected after structural engineers take a closer look at the bridge.

