Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — The Sunshine State has broken a previous record for current hospitalizations as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 1,000-person threshold.

Florida had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Sunday.

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

On July 30, the state’s coronavirus cases jumped 50% for the week, continuing a six-week surge that has seen it responsible for one in five new infections nationally, becoming the outbreak’s epicenter.

The Florida Department of Health reported 110,724 new cases for the week of July 23 to July 29.