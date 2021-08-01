Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Florida

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A hospital bed (Nexstar, file).

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — The Sunshine State has broken a previous record for current hospitalizations as the number of patients in hospitals because of COVID-19 once again broke through the 1,000-person threshold.

Florida had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services on Sunday.

The previous record was from more than a year ago, July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations became widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

On July 30, the state’s coronavirus cases jumped 50% for the week, continuing a six-week surge that has seen it responsible for one in five new infections nationally, becoming the outbreak’s epicenter.

The Florida Department of Health reported 110,724 new cases for the week of July 23 to July 29.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss