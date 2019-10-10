Florida boy with weeks to live spends the day with his heroes

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A five-year-old boy with only weeks left to live had his wish granted by dozens of Florida law enforcement officials.

Giovanni has a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer called Anaplastic ependymoma. Doctors have recently told Gio’s mother that his cancer has spread and he likely has only weeks left to live.

“There’s no way for me to plan a funeral for my five-year-old son. It’s all so surreal,” Gio’s mother Veronica Koors said. “I just found out that the tumors in his brain have multiplied and spread to his spine. Things are going downhill, so as his mother, I decided to stop the treatment on Oct. 1st because it hasn’t improved at all. If anything, it’s gotten way worse.”

Thanks to the Chasin a Dream Foundation and Fortified Investigation Services, Gio spent a fun-filled spending the day with his heroes.

Gio went out on the water with the U.S Coast Guard, deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, North Palm Beach Police Department, and several other law enforcement agencies for an unforgettable experience.

“Today was a fantastic day, I’m so thankful for today, and I know that Giovanni had a great day with Spider-Man and on the boat,” she said. “It was a memorable day, definitely.”

To help Gios family with medical bills and other expenses, you can donate to the Chasin a Dream Foundation by clicking here.