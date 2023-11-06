MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A 4-year-old Florida girl was shot by her brother on Sunday, leaving her in critical condition.

According to a report from NBC affiliate WTVJ, Miami-Dade police were called to a home in northwestern portion of the county at around 3:40 p.m.

The 4-year-old girl was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the head, where she remained in critical condition on Monday.

Four children – ages 6, 4, 3 and 2 – were in the home, along with an adult, at the time of the incident, Miami-Dade detective Andre Martin told WTVJ. Police did not identify the child who shot the girl or elaborate on how he got a hold of the gun.

No one has been charged in connection to the incident as of this report.