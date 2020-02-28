Breaking News
Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa officer’s home, state attorney says

Florida boy fulfills snow, ice dream with visit to Alaska

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An 8-year-old Florida boy achieved his dream of making a snowman in Alaska last week.

Fairbanks television station KTVA reports Matthew Santiago, a cancer survivor, visited the Fairbanks Ice Art Park with help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Matthew battled Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells. After chemotherapy, multiple surgeries, stem cell transplants, radiation treatment and months of immunotherapy, Matthew is diagnosed with no evidence of the disease.

Park officials offered Matthew more than a tour. They let him ride a telescopic forklift to help harvest a thick block of ice for ice sculpting.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28"

Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety"

Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"

Bradley Hulett playing basketball (with video credit)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett playing basketball (with video credit)"

Bradley's father: This isn't about vengeance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley's father: This isn't about vengeance"

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled "No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up"

Gayle says goodbye to News Channel 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle says goodbye to News Channel 8"

Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police searching for Serial Robber"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss